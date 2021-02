This extremely popular attractor started life as a parachute Adams with a purple body. There are many interpretations of the purple haze, this is just one of them. Why it works, we don’t know, but the fish just love it!

Hook: Mustad R30 # 14

Tying thread: UNI 8/0 Purple

Tail: Coq de Leon

Post: Calf body hair

Body: Purple SLF dubbing

Hackle: Grizzle dyed March brown

You can check out Tim Flagler’s version of the Purple Haze at www.flytyer.com/last-chance-purple-haze