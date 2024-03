The Henryville Special is a caddisfly imitation created in the ’30s by Hiram Propst for use on the Henryville section of Broad Creek in the Pocono Mountains of eastern Pennsylvania.

Materials:

Hook: 1X-long dry-fly hook (e.g. Dai-Riki #300), size 14.

Thread: 6/0 or 70 Denier, black.

Abdomen hackle: Grizzly.

Abdomen: Superfine dry-fly dubbing, olive.

Underwing: Wood-duck flank feather fibers.

Wings: Mallard primary-feather slips.

Hackle: Brown or ginger.