Tying the Timberline Emerger

Sometimes the simplest flies catch more fish. Al and Gretchen Beatty show how to tie modern versions of timeless wet flies. Here they show how to tie the Timberline Emerger.

TIMBERLINE EMERGER

Hook: Regular wet fly hook, sizes 18 to 8.

Thread: Gray 6/0 (70 denier).

Tail: Grizzly hackle fibers.

Body: Gray muskrat dubbing.

Rib: Pearl Krystal Flash.

Hackle: Grizzly.

Gas bubble: Pearl Krystal Flash.

Wing: Grizzly hackle tip.

Comments: Tie the gas bubble under the hackle wing. We call this loop of Krystal Flash a Flash Loop. You can also tie this component as a tail accent rather than as part of the wing. Even though we are tying the illus- trated pattern in Timberline Emerger colors, you can add a Flash Loop to almost any simple wet fly. This pattern comes out of the vise looking a little chewed up, and that’s just fine with the trout. When the fish are happy, so are we!