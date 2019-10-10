Regal vs Renzetti

Not all vises are created equal, but you Regal and Renzetti are two of the top vise manufacturers in the world. In this video, Clark Pierce, “Cheech” of Fly Fish Food and Lance Egan of Fly Fish Team USA compare several models from these two companes and pick a favorite…sort of.
