by Fly Fish Food

The Fat Albert really needs no introduction in the fly tying world as it’s been a mainstream pattern for many many years. Developed by Brent Taylor in Missouri, it’s designed to imitate almost any terrestrial bug that has a fat profile and a lot of legs.

Fly Tying Tutorial: Fat Albert Material List: https://www.flyfishfood.com/blogs/dry-fly-tutorials/fat-albert-dry-fly The Fat Albert is a famous dry fly that needs to be in your box!

Materials