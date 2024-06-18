The Fat Albert really needs no introduction in the fly tying world as it’s been a mainstream pattern for many many years. Developed by Brent Taylor in Missouri, it’s designed to imitate almost any terrestrial bug that has a fat profile and a lot of legs.
Materials
Hook: TMC 2302 Caddis and Terrestrials – 8
Thread: UTC Ultrathread 140 Denier – Dark Brown
Body: Fly Tying Foam – 2mm – Brown
Body: Fly Tying Foam – 2mm – Tan
Wing: EP Trigger Point Int’l Fibers – White
Indicator: EP Trigger Point Int’l Fibers – UV Green
Legs: Life-Flex Spandex Material – Tan