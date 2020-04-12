GUNNAR BRAMMER LIVE – BULKhead Variation



Join us on Tuesday, April 14th at 8:30pm (EST) for a free, live fly tying event with Gunnar Brammer. Gunnar will show us a variation on a Bob Popovics classic. It’s gonna be big, flashy, and most importantly, fishy! The show will be broadcast on Fly Tyer’s Facebook Page and is guaranteed to be a good time. Be sure to tie along using the materials listed below. See you there!

A Variation on Bob Popovics’ BULKhead

Materials:

Thread: 210 Flymaster Plus

Hook: 6/0 SL12s or similar Hook

Body: Yak or SF Blend/Slinky Fiber, Flashabou, Bucktail

Optional Materials for Fully Dressed Version:

Thin Saddle Hackles (Full Dressed)

Peacock Herl (Full Dressed)

Pheasant Rump (Full Dressed)