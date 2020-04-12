GUNNAR BRAMMER LIVE – BULKhead Variation

Join us on Tuesday, April 14th at 8:30pm (EST) for a free, live fly tying event with Gunnar Brammer. Gunnar will show us a variation on a Bob Popovics classic. It’s gonna be big, flashy, and most importantly, fishy! The show will be broadcast on Fly Tyer’s Facebook Page and is guaranteed to be a good time. Be sure to tie along using the materials listed below. See you there!
A Variation on Bob Popovics’ BULKhead
Materials:
Thread: 210 Flymaster Plus
Hook: 6/0 SL12s or similar Hook
Body: Yak or SF Blend/Slinky Fiber, Flashabou, Bucktail
Optional Materials for Fully Dressed Version:
Thin Saddle Hackles (Full Dressed)
Peacock Herl (Full Dressed)
Pheasant Rump (Full Dressed)