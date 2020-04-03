Welcome to Fly Tyer’s new live fly tying class where you can learn how to tie like a pro, from the pros. This is LIVE ON THE VISE

Here, you will learn new and classic fly patterns, cutting-edge techniques, and have a chance to talk to some of the most influential fly tiers in the business.

Meet the Team:

TIM FLAGLER (TIPS &TECHNIQUES)

The undisputed king of high definition, Tim Flagler is the owner and operator of Tightline Productions video company and the creator of some of the most popular fly tying videos ever created. His voice has been compared to that of Barry White, and is reminiscent of butter melting atop a stack of steaming flapjacks (If you’re into that sort of thing). You can find a full collection of Tim’s videos at www.youtube.com, and you can also check out his Beginner’s Masterclass videos for Fly Tyer!

••••••••

DREW CHICONE (SALTWATER)

Drew Chicone is at the forefront of saltwater fly tying and is a natural innovator, and apparently, he’s not afraid to tangle with a few piranha as well! Many of Drew’s patterns and materials can be found in national catalogs and in fly shops the world over. On top of being a frequent contributor to Fly Tyer magazine, Drew also operates the Strip Strike University and his webpage is www.saltyflytying.com.

••••••••

GUNNAR BRAMMER (STREAMERS)

Gunnar Brammer is a dedicated streamer junkie and a YouTube® fly tying sensation. He’s the young gun of our tiers but he’s anything but green. Gunnar ties ’em big and flashy. His flies are the bane of predatory fish everywhere. More of Gunnar’s work can be found at www.youtube.com and his website is www.streamersbygunnar.com.

••••••••

We are bringing new fly tiers into the fold each and every week. Stay tuned for more updates and an upcoming calendar of events. If you have questions regarding LIVE ON THE VISE or are interested in being an instructor, email us HERE.