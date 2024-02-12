by Tim Flagler
Detailed instructions for tying Jeff Blood’s White Death, a well known Great Lakes steelhead pattern. It’s for all intents and purposes nothing more than an easy-to-tie Zonker. Here, I’ve taken some liberties with Mr. Blood’s materials and tying sequence but the overall fly is pretty much the same.
Recipe
Hook: 2X-heavy, 4X-long streamer hook (here, a Mustad 9672), sizes 8-12.
Thread 1: Red, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Body: Silver Sparkle Braid or Mylar tubing.
Thread 2: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Back/Tail: White rabbit Zonker strip.