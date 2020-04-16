TIM FLAGLER LIVE – A Tale of Two Flies



You definitely don’t want to miss this one! Our good friend Tim Flagler will be back for LIVE ON THE VISE on Thursday, April 23rd at 8:30pm to tie up, not one, but two killer patterns; the CDC & Elk Caddis and the classic Sparkle Pupa. Come check it out and tie along by following us on our Facebook Page and waiting for us to go live!

The recipes for each fly are below, and if you tie along, be sure to post a picture back here at the bottom of this post once you’re done!

CDC & Elk Caddis

Hook: Fulling Mill 5050 Ultimate Dry, black nickel, size 16.

Thread: Tan UTC 70 Denier.

Body: Rusty dun CDC feather (the long kind, not the puff).

Wing & Head: Short/fine deer hair, bleached.

••••••••

LaFontaine’s Sparkle Pupa

Hook: Fulling Mill 35085, black nickel nymph, size 16.

Thread: Tan UTC 70 Denier.

Sheath: Cream Spooled Antron Yarn.

Body: Olive green Rabbit fur dubbing.

Wing: Short/fine deer hair, bleached.

Thorax: Brown rabbit fur dubbing.