LIVE ON THE VISE: Tim Flagler

The undisputed king of high definition, Tim Flagler is the owner and operator of Tightline Productions video company and the creator of some of the most popular fly tying videos ever created. His voice has been compared to that of Barry White, and is reminiscent of butter melting atop a stack of steaming flapjacks (If you’re into that sort of thing). You can find a full collection of Tim’s videos at www.youtube.com, and you can also check out his Beginner’s Masterclass videos for Fly Tyer on our homepage!