LIVE ON THE VISE: Josh Miller

If you’re following up this guy on a run, you might as well pack it up. Josh Miller is a member of Fly Fishing Team USA and serves as the coach for the Eastern Region for the US Youth Fly Fishing Team. He is also a “Signature Fly Tyer” for The Orvis Company and currently works at International Angler in Pittsburgh.

He enjoys teaching fly tying and giving educational talks with groups such as Trout Unlimited, fly fishing shows, and other fly fishing clubs, and authors an active blog,joshpgh.blogspot.com.