Fly Fishers International – 2020 Fly Tying Challenge

The Fly Tying Group is proud to announce the Second Fly Fishers International (FFI) Fly Tying Challenge. Open to everyone regardless of skill level. (Members of the Fly Tying Group Board of Governors are not eligible to enter the contest).



There are 5 categories: Overall, Dry Fly, Wet Fly, Nymph/ Crustacean Fly and Streamer Fly. Entry Deadline is June 12, 2020. Winner need not to be present. Judging will take place in July at the FFI Fly Fishing Expo 2020, Bozeman MT, at Montana State University.

The winners will be announced at the Expo. All flies will become the property of FFI’s Fly Tying Group.