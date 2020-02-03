Fly Fishers International – 2020 Fly Tying Challenge

(from FFI)
FLY TYING CHALLENGE
Overview:
The Fly Tying Group is proud to announce the Second Fly Fishers International (FFI) Fly Tying Challenge. Open to everyone regardless of skill level. (Members of the Fly Tying Group Board of Governors are not eligible to enter the contest).
There are 5 categories: Overall, Dry Fly, Wet Fly, Nymph/ Crustacean Fly and Streamer Fly. Entry Deadline is June 12, 2020. Winner need not to be present. Judging will take place in July at the FFI Fly Fishing Expo 2020, Bozeman MT, at Montana State University.
The winners will be announced at the Expo. All flies will become the property of FFI’s Fly Tying Group.
Overall Category:
- Must tie all 4 flies in the REQUIRED PATTERN LIST and a TIE BREAKER FLY of your CHOICE and cannot enter individual categories.
- Dry Fly
- Wet Fly
- Nymph/Crustacean Fly
- Streamer Fly
For a pattern list click HERE.
Person entering individual categories can enter as many categories as they want, but will not be eligible for Overall Category. One time entry fee for all categories.
Entry Fee (One-time entry fee for all categories):
- Non-FFI Member: $35.00
- FFI Member: $20.00 (junior fly tiers can use their family FFI membership)
- FFI Fly Tying Group Member: $10.00
Pay online HERE or pay by Check/Money Order, with note in memo “Fly Tying Challenge”.
Please include a copy of the Entry Form along with payment.
Mail payment and check/money order to:
Fly Fishers International
Attn: Fly Tying Challenge
5237 US Highway 89 South, Suite 11
Livingston, MT 59047
Prizes:
Overall Category –
- 1st Place Medal and Certificate. Plus, the winner and one guest will cast to trophy trout on a private section of the Soque River in Georgia’s beautiful Chattahoochee National Forest. The package with High Adventure Company includes three nights lodging, two days guided fishing, plus all meals from our wonderful sponsor, Fly Tyer Magazine.
- 2nd Place Certificate
- 3rd Place Certificate
Individual Categories (Dry, Wet, Nymph/Crustacean, Streamer) – Each Category Winner will receive:
- 1st Place Medal and Certificate
- 2nd Place Certificate
- 3rd Place Certificate