Wiggle Flies – Southeast Regional Flies

“Bass can’t resist that wiggle.”

Learn how to tie the Crawdiggle and Bullfriggle flies from Seth Fields’ feature in the Summer 2019 issue of Fly Tyer. Seth says, “The wiggle flies look harder to tie than they really are. The technique for the foam back forces you to tie backwards at some point, but once you’ve done it a few times it gets easier. Plus the action on these flies is great. Bass can’t resist that wiggle.”

For more info on the Summer 2019 issue, go to https://www.flytyer.com/in-this-issue/



