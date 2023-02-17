by Barry Clarke

One of those simple patterns that never seems to fail. This little black midge with a trailing UV shuck is, as the name suggests, a foolproof choice when the fish are on anything small and black. The upside down hackle gives this midge a slightly lower profile when presented. Best in sizes from 16-24.

Fly Tying a Surefire midge with Barry Ord Clarke One of those simple patterns that never seems to fail. This little black midge with a trailing UV shuck is, as the name suggests, a foolproof choice when the fish are on anything small and black. The up-side down hackle gives this midge a slightly lower profile when presented.

Materials

Hook: Mustad Heritage C49 X Barbless # 18

Tying thread: Sheer 14/0 black

Trailing shuck: UV enhancer grey

Abdomen: Black tying thread

Post: Small foam cylinder white

Hackle: Natural black cock

Thorax: Black superfine dubbing