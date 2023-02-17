surefire midge

by Barry Clarke
One of those simple patterns that never seems to fail. This little black midge with a trailing UV shuck is, as the name suggests, a foolproof choice when the fish are on anything small and black. The upside down hackle gives this midge a slightly lower profile when presented. Best in sizes from 16-24.
Materials
Hook: Mustad Heritage C49 X Barbless # 18
Tying thread: Sheer 14/0 black
Trailing shuck: UV enhancer grey
Abdomen: Black tying thread
Post: Small foam cylinder white
Hackle: Natural black cock
Thorax: Black superfine dubbing