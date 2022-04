by Gunnar Brammer

This video breaks down the Swimbait Rigging for the 6/0 PR378 GB Predator Swimbait Hook and shows a detailed Step by Step tying instruction for dressing a Bob Popovics‘ BULKhead Fleye. My intentions were not to create a 55 Minute video for this fly … but I ended up being extremely thorough for the Bucktail Techniques used as well as hair selection and tying technique. Hopefully this serves as a mini Bucktail Master Class in addition to the intended Swimbait Bulkhead tutorial.