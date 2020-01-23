GEAR: Editor’s Picks

Our editors pick their favorite gear for tying flies and fishing

BY THE EDITORS

A Great Vise for Any Level of Tying

Priced as an entry-level vise (right now, our friends at J. Stockard are selling it for $140), the HMH ST Vise is a high-quality tool fit for all tying. Although slightly scaled down in size compared to most pro-level vises, it has all the features and quality of those high-priced tools. If you’re looking for your first vise or a compact model for traveling, the impressive HMH ST Vise is a great option. www.hmhvises.com

Dr. Slick Prism Scissors Are Cutting Edge

We all know that Dr. Slick makes some of the finest fly tying scissors and angling accessories in the world. Dr. Slick is upping its game with its new line of Prism Scissors. These tools feature a titanium nitride coating that creates a harder blade surface, making them ideal for working with synthetic materials. Each finish is a unique swirl of red, green, blue, and orange, so no two scissors are the same. Dr. Slick Prism Scissors come in three useful sizes. ($19 to $21 depending upon the model.) www.drslick.com

Premium Rod Storage from Filson

Whether you’re taking a last-minute day trip or you plan to be away from home for a couple of weeks, the key is being organized. Filson’s Rugged Twill Compact Rod Case ($375) is ideal for assembling together a couple of four-piece rods, matching reels, plus fly boxes so you’re always ready to go. The stylish Rugged Twill Compact Rod Case is water repellent, resists abrasions, and features an attractive bridle-leather strap. www.filson.com

Redington Behemoth Reel Offers Big Advantages

The Redington Behemoth Reel isn’t the most expensive fly reel on the market (this 5/6-weight version set our editor back only $109), but it offers all the advantages of its higher-priced counterparts. The Behemoth features an adjustable carbon-fiber drag and a large arbor, it can be quickly changed from right- to left-hand retrieve, and it comes in five attractive colors. Redington is so confident in the Behemoth Reel that it includes a lifetime warranty. www.redington.com

Kona Fishhooks

We opened a parcel from Flymen Fishing Company containing a couple dozen packages of Kona Fly Fishing Hooks. These hooks had perfect finishes, were extremely sharp, and came in a variety of useful shapes and sizes. What to do? We tied some flies using an assortment of them and went fishing. It turned out they are also very strong. Keep an eye out for Kona hooks (about $7.50 to $8.75 per package depending upon the exact hooks you buy) wherever you find Flymen Fishing Company products. www.flymenfishingcompany.com

Get a Grip with Frogg Toggs Hard-Case Boot Studs

Our editor was wearing wading boots with soles designed to give him good footing, but he was still slipping too much, making fishing unsafe. The solution? He added screw-in Frogg Toggs Hard-Case Boot Studs ($8.50) to the soles of his boots. It took only about five minutes per boot, and he reports excellent results. The steel studs are very durable, they have all remained in the soles of his boots, and he is now wading with complete confidence. www.froggtoggs.com

