Take This BTT Survey and Win Gear!

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust will soon celebrate its 20th Anniversary. We’ve come a long way in the past two decades, advancing our mission through innovative scientific research, conservation action, education and advocacy. As we prepare to step into a new decade, we want to hear from you!

We hope you’ll take a few minutes to complete a short survey. Your feedback will help shape our conservation agenda and future growth. You have the option to remain anonymous or share your name and email to be entered in a drawing for your choice of two grand prizes: 8 weight Orvis Helios 2 fly rod and Mirage reel OR a G. Loomis E6x 843S F rod and a Shimano Stradic 2500 reel. Both come with an additional prize package including a hat, decal and other BTT branded items.

Take the survey now: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bonefishtarponsurvey

Contest rules found here: http://www.bonefishtarpontrust.org/blog/2017-06-20-take-btt-survey-and-be-entered-win-premium-rodreel-outfit

Thank you for taking our survey. Your participation and support will enable us to conserve bonefish, tarpon and permit—the species, their habitats and the larger fisheries they support.

