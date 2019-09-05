Pine Squirrel Trout Spey Streamer



Trout spey has made big moves in fly fishing over the last few years, and for good reason. Spey casting can be a lot of fun, and trout spey makes it more applicable. It’s no longer just a technique used in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and the Great Lakes; but rather one that anglers can employ everywhere. In this video, Tim Flagler modifies one of his favorite streamer patters to accommodate the trout spey technique, and it looks absolutely deadly! Enjoy.

