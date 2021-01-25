Nontypical Bobbins Worth Considering



If you’re new to tying and are just acquiring what you need to start making flies, you will begin with buying a vise and quality pair of scissors. Next, you’ll want to add a bobbin to your fly tying tool kit.

If you’re an experienced tier, you might own several bobbins. Some bobbins will be loaded with different colors or sizes of thread, and others are for performing specific tying techniques or making certain types of flies. Even if you think you are set with tools, you might be interested in some of the more innovative bobbins on the market.

What Does a Bobbin Do?

A standard bobbin is a small tool that holds a spool of thread while you tie a fly. Bobbins, which come in a range of prices, serve at least three important functions.

First, a bobbin helps maintain tension on the thread when you tie a fly. In addition, when you release the thread from your hand, the bobbin holds the spool in place so it doesn’t drop to the top of your fly tying desk and roll onto the floor.

A bobbin also gives you something other than the thread spool to grasp. Your bare fingers will make less contact with the thread, keeping it clean and resulting in less fraying.

Finally, a bobbin will allow you to wrap thread more accurately. As you tie, the thread will flow out of the tip of the metal or ceramic barrel exactly where you wish on the hook. If you have trouble controlling the position of the thread on a fly, roll up the spool to bring the tip of the bobbin closer to the hook; this usually solves the problem.

These are the main advantages of using a bobbin. Yes, tiers have tied flies without the aid of bobbins—some have also made flies without vises—but I like most modern conveniences, and using a bobbin makes sense.

Here are three rather nontypical fly tying bobbins. The first bobbin has a convenient screw mechanism that allows you to adjust the tension on the thread. The other two called “automatic” bobbins, which are spring-loaded tools that retract the thread when you raise them toward the hook. Are these bobbins more convenient than using a standard bobbin? That’s for you to decide. Below are brief descriptions of these non- typical bobbins, and watch the video showing these tools in action.



