During this fly tying tutorial, a very simple and effective fly is discussed, the Mercury Cased Caddis. This fly, a variation of Pat Dorsey’s original, is one that does an excellent job of imitating grannom caddisflies in their cases, and is extremely simple to tie. This is definitely a pattern that falls into the “Guide Fly” category due to these reasons, and one to have in your box if you fish waters with caddis during April through June.