Flats Flies with Attitude

[by Dick Brown]

Hook: Tiemco TMC811S or Eagle Claw 054SS, sizes 6 to 1.

Thread: Pink 3/0 (210 denier).

Eyes: Glass beads on 20-pound-test monofilament dipped in epoxy, or 80-pound-test monofilament with melted ends dipped in nail polish.

Antennae: Black Krystal Flash. Rostrum/front of head: Craft fur or Polar Fibre, and pearl Krystal Flash.

Egg sac: Orange egg yarn or Enrico’s EP Fiber.

Legs: Sili Legs, tan or your choice of color.

Weight: Bead chain, lead dumbbell, or brass dumbbell to match the size of the fly and achieve the desired sink rate.

Weed guard (optional): Loop of 20-pound-test monofilament.

Back/body: Three or four bunches of rabbit hair.

Bottom finish: E-Z Shape Sparkle Body.

Tying notes: Eric Peterson says the rabbit fur must include both guard hairs and underfur to give the fly proper shape and lifelike motion. He strongly prefers rabbit that is naturally barred, regardless of its color. Avoid overdressing the fl y; smaller bunches of rabbit fur are better, and the underfur creates ample bulk. Tie in the legs on a horizontal plane at a 45-degree angle to the hook shank so they pulsate when stripped through the water.