Blane Chocklett’s Bugger Changer

Blane Chocklett’s articulated Gamechanger flies took the angling world by storm years ago, and now he has teamed up with Flymen Fishing Co. to produce a new Micro-Spine set that can be used to tie smaller Gamechanger style flies like this Bugger Changer. Learn to tie it here from the man himself!
