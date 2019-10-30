Fly Tying, Videos 0

Blane Chocklett’s Bugger Changer


Blane Chocklett’s articulated Gamechanger flies took the angling world by storm years ago, and now he has teamed up with Flymen Fishing Co. to produce a new Micro-Spine set that can be used to tie smaller Gamechanger style flies like this Bugger Changer. Learn to tie it here from the man himself!


