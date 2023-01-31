0

Coldwater Patterns, Fly Tying, Videos

Eggstasy Egg

by Tim Flagler

A couple of years ago, George Daniel posted a short video extolling the virtues of this fly, the Eggstasy Egg. He said that if he had only one fly to fish during the winter months, it would be this one. I wholeheartedly agree.

