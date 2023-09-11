0

Egan’s Rainbow Warrior

First developed by fly fisherman Lance Egan of Utah, the Rainbow Warrior has become a classic fall fly pattern for trout fishing. According to Egan, “I don’t know why it works, not really sure what the fish think it is, but it does work.”

Lance Egan ties his popular Rainbow Warrior. If you want to tie this OG, here’s the video…

  • Hook: TMC 2457 Caddis Pupa, Nymph Hook – 16
  • Thread: UTC Ultrathread 70 Denier – Red
  • Bead: Plummeting Tungsten Beads – Nickel – 3/32″ (2.3mm)
  • Tail: Nature’s Spirit Ringneck Pheasant Center Tails – Natural
  • Body/Wingcase: Pearl Tinsel – Large
  • Thorax: Wapsi Sow Scud Dubbing – Rainbow