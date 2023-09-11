Egan’s Rainbow Warrior

First developed by fly fisherman Lance Egan of Utah, the Rainbow Warrior has become a classic fall fly pattern for trout fishing. According to Egan, “I don’t know why it works, not really sure what the fish think it is, but it does work.”
- Hook: TMC 2457 Caddis Pupa, Nymph Hook – 16
- Thread: UTC Ultrathread 70 Denier – Red
- Bead: Plummeting Tungsten Beads – Nickel – 3/32″ (2.3mm)
- Tail: Nature’s Spirit Ringneck Pheasant Center Tails – Natural
- Body/Wingcase: Pearl Tinsel – Large
- Thorax: Wapsi Sow Scud Dubbing – Rainbow