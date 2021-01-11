A Royal Wulff from the Master’s Hand



by David Klausmeyer

The great Lee Wulff tied this example of his famous fly, the Royal Wulff! Joan Wulff and her husband, Ted Rogowski, lent this sample to me so I could give you an exclusive up-close look at Lee’s version of this pattern. Just how important is the Royal Wulff to our sport? In addition to being featured on a US postage stamp, the Royal Wulff has been jokingly referred to as the state bird of Montana. Here we see a larger version designed for catching Atlantic salmon, but this bushy-collared pattern has spawned dozens—probably hundreds—of similar flies, many created for catching trout. Does Lee’s Royal Wulff look a tad disheveled? That’s because he tied flies without using a vise!



