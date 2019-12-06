QUICK FLY: Classic Yellow May



I’ve chosen a classic wet fly, the Yellow May, to illustrate the usefulness of a pinch loop. I am tying this pattern in the American style; the European version differs considerably. See the video below on pinch loop technique.

