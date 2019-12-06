QUICK FLY: Classic Yellow May

I’ve chosen a classic wet fly, the Yellow May, to illustrate the usefulness of a pinch loop. I am tying this pattern in the American style; the European version differs considerably. See the video below on pinch loop technique.
HOOK: Mustad 3399 or your favorite regular wet fly hook, size 6.
THREAD: Yellow 8/0 (70 denier).
TAG: Small gold tinsel.
TAIL: Yellow mallard quill.
BODY: One or two strands of yellow four-strand rayon floss.
RIB: Small gold tinsel.
WINGS: Yellow mallard quill.
HEAD: Black 8/0 (70 denier) thread.
