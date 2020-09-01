Travis Para Ant

Ants are always a great fly to have in your box in the finally weeks and days of summer. Learn to tie this simple, yet effective para ant from tyer Tom Travis as filmed and narrated by Tim Flagler of practicalpatterns.com
