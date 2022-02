by Barry Ord Clarke

The Sasquatch was designed by George Leonard Herter in the late 1960s and was said to be an entirely new type of dry fly! The Sasquatch floats like a cork and catches stream trout like no other fly. Named after the Sasquatch ape-like creatures of the Siskiyou Mountains of Oregon and British Columbia, this is a “Journal fly” for the serious dry fly fisherman, it says in its original description.