Thread Control – Controlling Thread Tension

Simple and easy are far from the same thing. This series aims to start from the very beginning – Thread Control. Thread Control is the foundation of fly tying, consistency, and durability.

Here we are breaking down Thread Control into its simplest form – Constant Tension. Whether the goal is maximum pressure, or tying as light as possible, constant tension must be kept on the thread through a smooth and circular bobbin path.

Aside from the circular pathway, this video focuses on the bobbin design and how to manipulate thread tension for the desired effect.