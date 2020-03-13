The Feather Bender’s Flytying Techniques

Born in England, Barry Ord Clarke is an internationally acclaimed and much published photographer and writer. His work as a fly fishing photographer has taken him to over 40 different countries and 4 continents. He is a regular contributor to numerous fishing magazines world wide. He has written, Co written and contributed to more than 30 books about fly tying. He has won medals in some of the worlds most prestigious fly tying competitions, and his own flies can be seen in the legendary ‘Fly fishers club’ collection in London and the Catskill master fly collection’ in the Catskill Fly Fishing Museum in the United States. For the past 25 years he has lived in Norway where he works as a professional photographer and a fly tying consultant for The Mustad Hook Company & Veniard Ltd.

In 2016 Barry was awarded the coveted ‘Claudio D’Angelo award for best International Fly Tyer.

For the past seven years he has been working closely with Marc Petitjean on his definitive book on tying with CDC, that was published in March 2018.

Barry’s new book, ‘The Feather Benders flytying techniques’ will be published, later this year, in September. This will be a first for fly tying, as each step by step, in the book will be supported by a video of Barry tying each pattern.

Barry is also available for demos, courses and shows if you would like more information contact him on: barrycl@online.no

You can also subscribe to the feather benders You Tube channel and receive all the tutorials via e mail as they are published:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYb8DCVlYijoCYgvx_v2EuQ