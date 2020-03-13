If you’re a big fan of Barry Clarke and his regular contributions to Fly Tyer magazine, or if you’re just a fan of his YouTube videos under the Featherbender channel, you’ll be glad to know that he has a new book out called The Feather Bender’s Flytying Techniques.
If you are in the US & Canada, the US edition: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/se…
If you are in the UK or Europe, the English language edition: http://www.merlinunwin.co.uk/bookDeta…
If you are in France, the French language edition: https://www.editionsdugerfaut.com/pro…