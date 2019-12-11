

(from Flymen Fishing Co.)

Paul Brown’s Disco Deceiver is a big flashy streamer with TONS of swimming action. For targeting everything from pike to brown trout in endless color combinations, the Disco Deceiver is a ton of fun to fish and tie. Combining Fish-Skull Articulated Fish-Spines in the middle of the fly’s body gives it two extra break points for movement and a Fish-Skull Baitfish Head helps get this fly to the strike zone quickly.

Fly Recipe:

Rear Hook Hook: Kona Universal Strong Streamer, size #6 (https://flymenfishingcompany.com/prod…) Tail: Schlappen Wing: Bucktail Underwing: Bucktail Body: Polar Chenille Overwing: Ice Wing Fiber Middle Section 1 Shank 1: Fish-Skull Articulated Fish-Spine, size 10 mm (https://flymenfishingcompany.com/prod…) Body: Polar Chenille Wing: Bucktail Underwing: Bucktail Overwing: Ice Wing Fiber Middle Section 2 Shank 2: Fish-Skull Articulated Fish-Spine, size 15 mm (https://flymenfishingcompany.com/prod…) Body: Polar Chenille Wing: Bucktail Underwing: Bucktail Overwing: Ice Wing Fiber Front Hook Hook: Kona Universal Strong Streamer, size 1/0 (https://flymenfishingcompany.com/prod…) Body: Polar Chenille Middle Wing: Bucktail Middle Underwing: Bucktail Middle Overwing: Ice Wing Fiber Body: Polar Chenille Wing: Bucktail Underwing: Bucktail Overwing: Ice Wing Fiber Head: Fish-Skull Baitfish Head (https://flymenfishingcompany.com/prod…)



