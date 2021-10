This is Jeff Blood’s Blood Dot fly. It was developed for use on Great Lakes tributaries but works really well whenever eggs are on the menu – probably because it looks so realistic when wet.

HOOK: 2X-heavy, 2X-short scud/emerger hook (here, a Lightning Strike SE3), sizes 8-12

THREAD: White, 6/0 or 140-denier

BODY: Light orange McFly Foam

BLOOD SPOT: Dark orange McFly Foam

ADHESIVE: Thin UV-cure resin

TOOLS: Bodkin