I chose the Goober Midge over a Griffith’s Gnat for imitating a cluster of adult chironomids because it floats better and is easier to see on the water. It’s an ingenious design representing three or four male insects jumping on a female, and is a rolling cluster of reflections, bodies, and wings.

Designed by Kelly Galloup

Hook: Daiichi 1180, size 18.

Thread: Black 8/0 (70 denier).

Body: Extra fine black dubbing.

Under wing: Lateral Scale, micro.

Wing: Fine deer hair. Hackle: Grizzly.

