by Barry Clarke

A cracking fishing fly with an interesting hackling technique, both parachute and collar hackle in one. This presents a very nice footprint for an emerging mayfly and also looks extra buggy! Please give this pattern a go, you will not be disappointed!

Fly Tying the Bedraggled Emerger fly with Barry Ord Clarke A cracking fishing fly with a interesting hackling technique, both parachute and collar hackle in one. This presents a very nice footprint for an emerging mayfly and also looks extra buggy! Please give this pattern a go, you will not be disappointed!

Materials

Hook: Mustad C49XSAP size 12

Tying thread: Sheer 14/0 Brown

Tail: Hares mask guard hairs

Rib: Copper wire

Body: Hare, roe deer, Squirrel buggy dubbing blend

Post: Aero wing fine

Hackle: Brown and grizzle twisted