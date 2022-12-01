by Drew Chicone

Flip’s Glades Deceiver pattern is a purposely thought-out variation of Lefty’s original Deceiver pattern. Upon first glance, the differences might not jump out to a novice angler; however, once you fish it, the alterations become quite apparent. Flip’s pattern was first introduced to me by my friend and mentor, Capt. Steve Bailey. Flip and Steve fished together quite frequently, and back when Steve was a commercial tyer, he reproduced many of Flip’s patterns for him.

“Lefty Kreh introduced me to Steve Bailey and his family,” Flip said. “I was searching for an excellent tyer for fly samples that I was sending offshore for manufacture.”

A tyer being recommended by Lefty is high praise indeed . . . and Steve did not disappoint! Since that introduction, Steve and I have shared skiffs, canoes, fly patterns, and secret Rocky Mountain trout streams. In the bargain, he has been kind enough to let me get to know his family as well!

No one, having seen Steve’s flies, would fail to recognize his talent in general . . . but it is Steve’s incredible perception of proportion that separates him from other genius tyers.

Without even trying, Steve can make anyone’s patterns (including my own) look good enough to eat!” ~ Flip

Capt. Bailey was kind enough to share this pattern with me and shed some light on why it is so effective. Steve explained that the original “Lefty’s Deceiver” pattern is most effective when the fish are floating higher in the water column and feeding closer to the surface. If the fish are deeper in the water column, Flip’s Glades Deceiver has proven to be more effective due to the calf tail collar. The hair found on calf tail is solid, which makes it sink, as opposed to the porous nature of deer hair which traps air and makes it more buoyant. The other difference that causes the Glades Deceiver to sink quicker and ride deeper in the water column is the sparseness in which is dressed. This is very important for casting to cruising fish in deeper water. Lefty’s Deceiver, which utilizes a thick deer hair collar and peacock hurl over-wing, is much more robust and descends through the water column at a much slower pace.

Much like squirrel and bear hair, calf tail is a solid hair that is very slick. It tends to slip out or pull free if it is not tied in securely or glued into place. This quality makes it a little more difficult to work with than softer hairs; however, it’s much more durable, and therefore your flies will withstand the abuse of several fish.

The key to this fly is finding the right feathers. Most of the feathers available in fly shops today are intended to be used for tying trout flies. The birds have been specifically bred to have feathers with thinner richuses, or quills so that they are less brittle and easier to palmer. The best feathers for tying larger saltwater flies are completely opposite of this. The “old barn birds” plumage had very thick and rigid richuses, and they were almost triangular. This made it much easier to stack them up and keep them from rolling on the hook.

About Flip Pallot

He’s been there. Done that. And not only gotten all of the t-shirts, he’s been on a bunch of them, too. That’s what happens when you’re a fishing legend, and there’s no other way to describe Flip Pallot.

Flip was born and raised in the middle of a triangle, smack dab between Biscayne Bay, the Florida Everglades, and the Florida Keys. His folks were born there as well and were early pioneers of Dade County.

It was a wonderful place for a young man to grow up (to whatever extent Flip has grown up). It was the perfect crucible in which to form a total outdoorsman … and form that man, it did! Flip’s life indeed took shape in the swirling tides of those mysterious estuaries as he studied the patterns of migratory waterfowl, deer, hogs, turkeys, and all manner of fish (this was all accomplished while he might have been studying his lessons in school).

In the middle 1950s, his constant companions were John Emery (who he’d been in first grade with), Norman Duncan (the Duncan Loop), and Chico Fernandez (everyone knows Chico). These four inseparable could be found along the shores of the Bay and down throughout the Keys or stalking the banks of the Tamiami Trail Canal most days after work. All four finished school during the evenings at the University of Miami (a whole other story!!!!).

From 1963-1967, Flip was in the jungles of Panama as a linguist with the U.S. Army. Fishing there and throughout Central America was wonderful, offering a preview of a fishing life in exotic destinations to come.

After returning from service, Flips’s career as a banker began … and lasted, “Way too long,” according to him. As he says it best, “Every day I’d put on a coat and tie, go to the bank and lend folks money to go chase their dream, and at the end of the day, I was still there, in my coat and tie, with my dream unfulfilled.”

He finally got the courage to leave the bank … which led to his second career as a fishing and hunting guide; a career that lasted 12 wonderful years and morphed into his third career … television!

Perhaps “morphed” is not the right word. His career as a guide was actually ended by Hurricane Andrew. Flip and his wife Diane (he calls her D.B.) lived in Homestead, Florida, when Andrew whirled in one evening, destroying their home and scattering their property. Pretty much everything was lost. Friends like John “Dozer” Donnell, “Lefty” Kreh, Ted Jurascik, Joe Lunsford, Randy Miller, Glenn Lau, Mike Ehlers, and Ron Hinman showed up immediately and pulled Flip and Diane’s spirits out of the wreckage. But with his skiff, airboat, truck, and tackle all gone, Flip was out of the guide business.

Diane and Flip left South Florida and relocated in Mims … in Central Florida … between the St. John’s River and the Mosquito Lagoon. Yet more fertile ground for the total outdoorsman! The production of outdoor television became his third career.

Episodes of the ABC American Sportsman and the Outdoor Life series are where it all began (with the help of Stu Apte and Glenn Lau). His first series, on his own, was the Saltwater Angler, which aired for two years on TBS. Following that, the Walkers Cay Chronicles was born and aired original programming for 16 seasons on ESPN. Along the way, a couple of seasons with Mr. Glenn Lau filming Quest for Adventure, which aired on OLN. Finally, 2007-2008, found him hosting Fishing the Keys on the VERSUS network. He is currently working on several projects, including bringing the Walkers Cay Chronicles back as an online “e-zine.”

Flip has written a book called Mangroves, Memories, and Magic and has just completed a two-DVD set entitled All the Best: A Conversation with Flip and Lefty Kreh. A few years back, his latest book, A Biography of Lefty Kreh, hit the stands.

Flip still lives in Mims with his best fishing buddy D.B. His daughter, Brooke, and granddaughter, Sora, are keeping an eye on his native Dade County.

Rest assured, that along every step of the way, Flip’s good humor, great insight, and unparalleled passion for fishing and the outdoors have defined his success.

Materials

Hook: Mustad 34007 Size 1/0 or similar saltwater hook

Thread:Red Danville 6/0 or 210 Flat Waxed Nylon

Flash: PearlFlashabou

Tail:Grizzly Saddle Hackle – American Rooster Cape

Body:Silver Diamond Braid

Collar:White Calf Tail

Throat:Red Calf Tail

Weed Guard:Coffee Colored #4 Stainless Steel Wire

Adhesive:Solarez Thin Hard Formula

Misc.: WhiteMicro Chenille