



Just a few clicks north of Bay of Pigs’ pristine mangrove flats – some of the best bonefish habitat in the world – lies Jaguey Grande, Cuba. A surprising scene plays out on a sweltering afternoon in the town’s dusty streets and alleys: Cuban kids with rods and reels attempt to master the art of the fly cast. Their mentor and father figure, Felipe, guides affluent anglers from around the globe to the regions coveted sport fisheries nearby. However, gaining the same access for his “ninos” proves to be difficult.

Following Filipe and his students from dusty streets to their first cast in sparkling waters, Casting in Jaguey Grande tells the real story of the changes facing the next generation of Cubans- far from glossy scenes of vintage cars and cigars that the fill the travel magazines.

Sponsored by SIMMS and produced by Grizzly Creek Films

