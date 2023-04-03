by Tim Flagler

Net-spinning caddisflies are very common in rivers or streams throughout North America and are almost always on a trout’s menu, especially in their larval form. Watch the video as Tim Flagler shows how to tie this simple pattern of a two-tone caddis-larva imitation that looks super buggy.

Calico Caddis Detailed instructions for tying a Calico Caddis. Hook: Fulling Mill 5115, size 16. Thread: UTC 70 Denier, rusty brown. Body: Rabbit fur dubbing, olive & yellow-olive. Back: Permanent marker, brown.

Hook: Barbless grub hook (here a Fulling Mill 5115), size 16.

Thread: Rusty brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Body: Olive and yellow-olive rabbit-fur dubbing.

Head: Rusty-brown tying thread.

Back: Brown permanent marker.

Adhesive: Head cement (here, Sally Hansen Hard-As-Nails).

Tools: Dubbing whirl, plunger-style hackle pliers, dubbing brush.

Notes: Try tying in combinations of tan and yellow, with a bead and wire weight, or on a jig hook.