Calico Caddis

by Tim Flagler
Net-spinning caddisflies are very common in rivers or streams throughout North America and are almost always on a trout’s menu, especially in their larval form. Watch the video as Tim Flagler shows how to tie this simple pattern of a two-tone caddis-larva imitation that looks super buggy.
Hook: Barbless grub hook (here a Fulling Mill 5115), size 16.
Thread: Rusty brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Body: Olive and yellow-olive rabbit-fur dubbing.
Head: Rusty-brown tying thread.
Back: Brown permanent marker.
Adhesive: Head cement (here, Sally Hansen Hard-As-Nails).
Tools: Dubbing whirl, plunger-style hackle pliers, dubbing brush.
Notes: Try tying in combinations of tan and yellow, with a bead and wire weight, or on a jig hook.