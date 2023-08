by Barry Ord Clarke

This popular Finnish pattern is a Goddard variant with a parachute hackle. I’v been tying these up for a fishing trip in August to the Finnmarksvidda, in the very north of Norway, where caddis flies are most definitely on the menu!

Hook: Mustad Heritage R43AP # 12

Tying thread: Dyneema 55 & Sheer 14/0 brown

Body: Natural deer hair

Post: Para post / White

Hackle: Brown saddle