The Upside-Down Blue-Winged Olive

[by Al and Gretchen Beatty]

Blue-winged olive females dive under the water to deposit their eggs on or near the bottom. Many people may not realize it, but the males also swim with the females, perhaps sacrificing themselves to the fish to give the females time to lay their eggs. Many years ago, Gary LaFontaine told us that BWOs often take small bubbles of air with them on these underwater excursions. We add the Flash Loop tail to simulate an air bubble, and also add nontraditional eyes to cause the fly to drop faster in the water column.