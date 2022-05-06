by McFly Angler

The Llano Bug, from what I was told, was designed and developed for a river called the Llano River. It was, at one time, one of the most popular rivers to fish in Texas and still holds some good sport fishing opportunities. It was designed by Kevin Hutchinson, and he made a great pattern!

Many flies were developed for fishing that river specifically, and a few of them became popular for fishing other waters around the United States, and the rest of Texas especially. The Llano Bug is probably one of the more popular fly creations that came from that river. It’s a very versatile terrestrial pattern that is relatively easy and quick to tie. It floats like a cork, and is durable. Add a little floatant and it will hold up some heavy weighted nymphs.

This fly is great for targeting bass and sunfish on rivers and lakes. I was able to catch quite a few sunfish on my last trip to the Guadalupe River that runs between Austin and San Antonio with this fly. I definitely recommend giving this fly a try. It can mimic grasshoppers, crickets and even spiders. It floats high and sits very nicely in the water to attract even the most wary trout and bass. Bluegill and other sunfish love this thing also, but it’s durable enough to be able to withstand many nibbles from these little sharp tooth bait stealers. Use this fly as an indicator, or as is just to dry fly fish.