by Davie McPhail

Designed in the 1960s by Reverend Elmer Smith for use on the Miramichi River, in New Brunswick, Canada, Bombers are now tied in every imaginable combination of colors. They are the most widely used dry flies for Atlantic salmon.

In an interview with the late fly tying great Warren Duncan, of Saint John, New Brunswick, Reverend Smith said he got the idea for the Bomber while watching a young boy catching sea-run brown trout using a deer-hair mouse on Maine’s York River.

Tying a Bomber Salmon Dry Fly with Davie McPhail No Description

Materials

Hook: Partridge CS42 size 6

Thread: Black

Tail: White Calf

Body: Natural or dyed Grey Deer Hair

Body Hackle: Natural or Dyed Brown Cock Hackle

Wing: White Calf