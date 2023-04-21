by Davie McPhail
Designed in the 1960s by Reverend Elmer Smith for use on the Miramichi River, in New Brunswick, Canada, Bombers are now tied in every imaginable combination of colors. They are the most widely used dry flies for Atlantic salmon.
In an interview with the late fly tying great Warren Duncan, of Saint John, New Brunswick, Reverend Smith said he got the idea for the Bomber while watching a young boy catching sea-run brown trout using a deer-hair mouse on Maine’s York River.
Materials
Hook: Partridge CS42 size 6
Thread: Black
Tail: White Calf
Body: Natural or dyed Grey Deer Hair
Body Hackle: Natural or Dyed Brown Cock Hackle
Wing: White Calf