New YETI Hopper M30





YETI® Introduces the Hopper® M30 to its Premium Soft Cooler Line

Newest Cooler Features HydroShield™ Magnetized Closure for Optimal Ice Retention

Austin, Texas (August 22, 2019) — YETI® Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI), a leading premium outdoor brand, today launched the latest evolution of its soft cooler collection, the Hopper® M30. The Hopper M30 features a new leak-resistant HydroShield™ magnetized closure that provides superior ice retention and usability.

“We’re committed to providing our customers with the most innovative and highest quality gear on the market to use as they pursue their active adventures,” says YETI President and CEO, Matt Reintjes. “We know the Hopper M30 design will deliver incredible portability, durability, and ice retention, and we’re excited to officially introduce it to consumers.”

The Hopper M30 is completely waterproof and uses high-density fabric that resists punctures, abrasions, mildew, and UV rays for unmatched durability. It offers superior thermal performance due to its closedcell foam insulation and is engineered with a 50 percent wider opening for increased ease of use.

The Hopper M30 is the latest product within the YETI soft-sided Hopper family and joins the Hopper Flip™ 8, the Hopper Flip 12, and the Hopper Flip 18. While it’s the first Hopper product to use a novel magnettechnology, YETI began incorporating magnetic closures in 2017, first with the Rambler® MagSlider™ Lid and most recently within the SideKick Dry™ and Daytrip™ Lunch Bag.

The Hopper M30 retails for $299.99 and is available in Charcoal, Navy, and, for a limited time, River Green.

For more information regarding the Hopper M30, and YETI’s other premium products, please visit yeti.com.

