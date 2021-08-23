Klinkhamer Special

Here is a great dry fly from tyer Hans Van Klinken. It works great as a caddis emerger, but we use it more often as a searching pattern for trout. It is very effective at bringing fish to the surface. Also a great dry fly for cruising carp.
