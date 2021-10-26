by Charlie Craven

I developed my Jujubee Midge over twenty years ago when I was guiding on the South Platte River. Thread midges and the like are productive patterns in Cheesman Canyon, but I needed an edge for these ultra-selective fish. The Jujubee came about quite by accident one day. I was tying braided barracuda flies for an upcoming saltwater trip using SuperHair for the bodies when I looked at the SuperHair in a different way. What if I wrapped it around a hook to form a midge body, rather than tying it on in hanks as for the Cuda fly? I dug out a few smaller hooks and went to town mixing and matching the SuperHair colors to create different color patterns with contrasting ribs. The result is what you see here today.

MATERIALS:

HOOK: #16-22 TMC 2488

THREAD: WHITE TMC 16/0 OR WHITE VEEVUS 14/0

ABDOMEN: TWO STRANDS OF CHARTREUSE COLOR SUPERHAIR AND ONE STRAND OF BLACK

THORAX: BLACK 8/0 UNI-THREAD

WING CASE: WHITE FLUORO FIBRE