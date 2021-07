by Jorge Garcia

Learn how to tie the emerging pupa caddis nymph that is used mainly in summer. This pattern also has very good outcomes in green/olive schemes with a black tungsten head.

Materials:

– wide gap jig hook size 14

– Catgut biothread

– Partridge feather

– Pheasant tail ice dub

– Olive Hare’s Ear Dubbing

– Cinnamon ice dub

– Two fibers of duck feather