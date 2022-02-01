Fly Tying a Marabou Jig

One of the simplest, yet most effective patterns. Only a couple of simple materials and a couple of minutes at the vice to tie this marabou jig.

Although jig hooks in fly fishing have become extremely popular in the last few years, they are mostly used for nymphs. This pattern shows the original use of the jig hook and the correct way to get that irresistible jigging action that has been the demise of many a fish.

The bass fishermen of North America are well aware of how effective these jig patterns are for their warm water species, but they are just as effective in cold water. Tie them in any colour combinations that you like from a size 16 to a size 8.