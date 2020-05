The Pheasant Tail Nymph is a staple among trout fishermen and tyers, and for good reason; it has proven itself time and time again on streams throughout the country and the world. The flashback version, tied here by Tim Flagler, helps draw eyes with its pop of color and flash that many tyers feel help it imitate a nymph with an air bubble that is rising through the water column during a hatch. Of course, as we’ve come to expect, Tim has a few tricks up his sleeve for mastering this pattern.