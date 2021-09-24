Gary LaFontaine created the Sparkle Pupa in the 1970s. This modern classic includes a sparkling body shuck meant to mimic the gas bubbles associated with real emerging caddis pupae. I tie Davie McPhail’s Caddis Pupa but strive for the LaFontaine-like shuck using tan Laser Dubbing “touch dubbed” to the thread and wrapped between the segments of the Catgut abdomen. The sparse veil complements the segmentation and acts as a trigger for the trout.

Caddis Pupa

Variant of a Davie McPhail design

Hook: Tiemco TMC2487, size 16 or 14.

Bead: Copper.

Underbody: Non-lead wire.

Thread: Yellow or dark brown 8/0 (70 denier).

Abdomen: Catgut Biothread, tan. (You may substitute with a material such as D Rib or Vinyl Rib.)

Overbody: Laser Dub, tan.

Thorax: Nature Spirit’s Emergence Dub, brown.

Hackle: Hungarian partridge.