Gary LaFontaine created the Sparkle Pupa in the 1970s. This modern classic includes a sparkling body shuck meant to mimic the gas bubbles associated with real emerging caddis pupae. I tie Davie McPhail’s Caddis Pupa but strive for the LaFontaine-like shuck using tan Laser Dubbing “touch dubbed” to the thread and wrapped between the segments of the Catgut abdomen. The sparse veil complements the segmentation and acts as a trigger for the trout.
Caddis Pupa
Variant of a Davie McPhail design
Hook: Tiemco TMC2487, size 16 or 14.
Bead: Copper.
Underbody: Non-lead wire.
Thread: Yellow or dark brown 8/0 (70 denier).
Abdomen: Catgut Biothread, tan. (You may substitute with a material such as D Rib or Vinyl Rib.)
Overbody: Laser Dub, tan.
Thorax: Nature Spirit’s Emergence Dub, brown.
Hackle: Hungarian partridge.