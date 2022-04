by Matt O’Neal

Created in the mid-1800s by Charles Abbey of New York, the Abbey was popularized in Mary Orvis Marbury’s Favorite Flies and Their Histories as well as Ray Bergman’s 1938 Trout.

Hook: #6-14 wet fly

Thread: Black

Tag: Flat gold tinsel

Tail: Golden pheasant tippets

Rib: Flat gold tinsel

Body: Red floss

Throat: Brown hackle

Wing: Mallard flank, natural