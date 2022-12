by Barry Clarke

Probably the quickest fly that you will ever tie! Only two materials and under two minutes for this deadly small stream pattern that will take fish anywhere on the planet! Tie it in tan, olive, brown, red… and any size from 12-22. I guarantee it will catch you fish!

Materials:

Hook: Mustad Heritage R30 # 12-22

Tying thread: Sheer 14/0 Tan

Body: Tying thread

Rib: Tying thread

Thorax: Peacock herl